Prattville police search for suspects in multiple criminal acts

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in multiple burglary, theft, and criminal mischief incidents in the city.
One incident took place on June 4 at a Prattville apartment complex around 11:00 p.m. The men are suspected of burglarizing and stealing deposits from the apartment complex on the same night. The suspects were in a black SUV.
Surveillance video shows the suspects in the crimes.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at the 24-hour tip line 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
