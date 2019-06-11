Prattville police search for suspects in multiple criminal acts

By John O'Connor | June 10, 2019 at 10:01 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 10:28 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for three suspects wanted in multiple burglary, theft, and criminal mischief incidents in the city.

One incident took place on June 4 at a Prattville apartment complex around 11:00 p.m. The men are suspected of burglarizing and stealing deposits from the apartment complex on the same night. The suspects were in a black SUV.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in the crimes.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at the 24-hour tip line 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

