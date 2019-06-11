South Alabama city names its first communications director

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia mayor Earl Johnson introduced the city’s first communications director Tuesday.
Michele Gerlach is leaving the newspaper industry and will begin her new job with the city of Andalusia July 1.
Gerlach spent 13 years as the publisher and editor of the Andalusia Star-News. In her new role, Gerlach will handle internal and external communications such as social media, managing the city’s website and grant writing.
Gerlach has served as president of the Andalusia Rotary Club and boards of the Andalusia Ballet, the LBW Community College Foundation, the Andalusia High School Scholarship Foundation and the Chamber of Commerce.
Gerlach is also the former president and chairman of the Alabama Press Association and a graduate of Leadership Alabama.
Gerlach will also serve as the communications director for the City Utilities Board.
