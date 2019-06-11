Special election announced to fill Ala. district 42 seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a special election to fill the district 42 seat following the passing of Alabama State Representative Jimmy Martin.
On Monday, Ivey signed a proclamation to set the special election dates for Alabama House District 42, which represents Autauga and Chilton Counties. The seat was held by Martin until his death in May.
Ivey has set the special election for Tuesday Aug. 20 with a runoff for Tuesday Nov. 5. The general election has been set for Jan. 21, 2020. If there is no need, based on number of qualifying candidates for a primary, the general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. If a runoff is not necessary, the general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.
“With a special election set for House District 42, the people of Autauga and Chilton counties can know that they will have a voice in the Alabama Legislature,” Governor Ivey said. “We were all sad to see Jimmy lose his battle to cancer, but we can ensure his hard work is carried on in the years to come. The people of Autauga and Chilton counties have the opportunity to help carry on his legacy by participating in this special election.”
The deadline for qualifying with major political parties will be Tuesday, June 18 at 5 p.m. The deadline for all independent candidates and/or minor parties is Tuesday, Aug 20 at 5 p.m.
