A few scattered showers/storms Wednesday

Drier, less muggy air slowly arrives

Eric's Tuesday morning forecast update
By Josh Johnson | June 11, 2019 at 4:39 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 10:44 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms will pop in spots Wednesday - primarily along and east of I-65, where the highest moisture levels reside. West of the interstate, the air is drier and rain is far less likely.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be very comfortable, by June standards. Afternoon temperatures stay in the 85-90 degree range; the lower humidity will make it feel nice, though. We’ll mention a tiny chance of a passing shower or storm, but most stay dry.

7 day forecast...
7 day forecast... (Source: WSFA 12 News)

We’ll flirt with 90° into a warmer weekend with scattered showers and storms possible by Sunday.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.