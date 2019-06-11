A few scattered showers/storms Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Scattered rain and thunderstorms will pop in spots Wednesday - primarily along and east of I-65, where the highest moisture levels reside. West of the interstate, the air is drier and rain is far less likely.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be very comfortable, by June standards. Afternoon temperatures stay in the 85-90 degree range; the lower humidity will make it feel nice, though. We’ll mention a tiny chance of a passing shower or storm, but most stay dry.
We’ll flirt with 90° into a warmer weekend with scattered showers and storms possible by Sunday.
