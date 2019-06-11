Tuskegee organization hopes to stop violence in community

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - One organization in Tuskegee is hoping to do its part in bringing the community together and help stop the violence.
Stop The Violence Listening Session will be held Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the MCBOE Transportation Center.
The event is sponsored by Tuskegee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and the Macon County Board of Education. Tiffany Johnson Cole, chair for the sorority’s social action committee, says it was the recent double homicide that prompted this.
"It puts all of us on edge and it of course and it makes people more fearful,” said Tiffany Johnson Cole.
City and county officials along with law enforcement have been invited to attend and hear from residents.
“You can tell the powers at be and policy makers in the community what your perspective is, how you feel, and what you think the solutions are. The piece that is usually missing is the community,” said Johnson Cole.
Chief Marquez James with Tuskegee Police says events like the listening session are key as they continue to build stronger relationships with the community.
"We are here with them they are not alone. The only way we can address crime is together. We can take measures to detour and reduce crime. We can do this by sharing information and educating one another on how to stay safe,” said Chief Marquez James.
After the listening session is over organizers will compile all the information collected from those in attendance and present it to the city and county officials.
