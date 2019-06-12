Auburn departs for Omaha, first College World Series since 1997

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday morning, Tigers fans lined up at Plainsman Park to cheer on Auburn‘s baseball team as they loaded up the buses in route to Omaha to compete in the College World Series for the first time in 20 years. It’s safe to say that the fans are pretty excited.
“I’m a baseball fanatic,” said Benjamin Alexander. “I was born and raised here in Auburn. I’m one of the guys on the third base line, and I really talk to all the visiting pitchers. I always tell them that they’re losing their grip. I make sure I get involved with Auburn baseball. I’m so proud of them you know. This is something we’ve needed for a long time. I think we have a real good chance of being very successful as a team, and I’m just proud to be an Auburn Tiger baseball fan.”
One couple said this isn’t their first rodeo. They’ve been watching the Auburn Tigers since the 1960s and have special ties to this team.
“I played baseball here,” said Reggie Gilbert, former Auburn baseball player and 1963 SEC Champ. “We were here when the times were good. We won the SEC Championship. We were one win short of going to the world series, but we think these folks are really blessed. We like the coach.”
“I would be out in the outfield way back there and sit on a hill and sit and watch him play,” said Reggie’s wife Laurie Gilbert. “So it’s always been part of our history and part of our lives.”
This will be Auburn’s first College World Series appearance since 1997.
The Tigers are scheduled to take on Southeastern Conference opponent Mississippi State on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Coach Butch Thompson met with media for a news conference before the team was slated to leave at 11 a.m. He started off the news conference with a “War Eagle!”
