Biscuits loaded with young, talented arms

“It’s a simple fact for me as I tell them at the start of the year, I’m not here to win a Southern League Championship. I’m here to develop big leaguers. That being said, if you develop big leaguers you’re going to win here, but I make them understand right away that my job is to get them ready for their next adventure and that’s whether it be their next start, whether it be their going to Triple-A, or whether it be their going to Big Leagues, the goal is to make sure that they’re preparing for that, that they’re developing the skills to be good enough to get to the next level," said Lichtenstein. "If they do that they’re going to be good here, but I let them know we’re not going to win first we’re going to develop first and if we do that we’ll win, but it’s not the other way around, because I’m not going to do things that put them in a position where they have to think about winning above developments.”