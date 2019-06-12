Deputy AG Maze confirmed to federal judgeship by U.S. Senate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a year after being nominated by President Donald Trump, the full Senate has voted to confirm Corey Maze to be a U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Alabama.
Maze, a native of Centre, is currently the State of Alabama’s Deputy Attorney General and chief of the AG’s office Special Litigation Unit. He was nominated in May 2018 and considered in October by the Senate Judiciary Committee.
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby, R-Ala., praised the Senate’s confirmation calling it,"another important step in the shaping of our courts,” and added that Maze’s “strong commitment to the rule of law and ability to adhere to the highest standards of judicial efficacy will allow him to excel in this esteemed role.”
“I was pleased to support Mr. Maze’s nomination by President Trump, and I join all of his colleagues and friends in congratulating him on his confirmation...,” said Attorney General Marshall.
Maze, a graduate of Auburn University and Georgetown University Law Center, previously served as Solicitor General of Alabama from 2008-2011 and started his career as an Assistant Attorney General in 2003.
He served as lead counsel at all three levels of state and federal courts, including three cases in which he argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. He also authored three Supreme Court amicus briefs and won a National Association of Attorney’s General “Best Brief” to the Supreme Court Award in 2008, 2009, and 2010.
In addition to Maze’s confirmation, Sen. Shelby said eight of Alabama’s federal judicial nominees have been confirmed in the Senate, each having been nominated by President Trump in 2017.
