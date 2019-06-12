Honda employees will be tested for TB after contractor tests positive

LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a hundred Honda employees in Lincoln will be tested for tuberculosis, after a contractor was found to have the disease.
A statement from Honda says the contractor's doctor discovered the disease, and that the contractor is being treated.
Pam Barrett, with the Alabama Department of Public Health, says there has been one case of tuberculosis identified in a person working for a contractor in that plant.
The state health department did a review at the plant Wednesday.
Barrett says testing will begin Friday for some employees and Tuesday for others.
She says they expect a total of approximately 150 employees to be screened.
A Honda spokesperson says Honda is cooperating fully with the health department, and the situation has not slowed down production at the plant.
This is Honda Manufacturing of Alabama's news release:
"An on-site contractor at Honda Manufacturing of Alabama has been diagnosed with tuberculosis by their physician and is currently receiving treatment for the disease.
Consistent with its normal practice in the event of a report of TB, the Alabama Department of Public Health conducted an on-site review at HMA on Wednesday.
HMA is fully cooperating with health officials in this action. There has been no impact to HMA production."
