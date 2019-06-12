Man charged with rape, sodomy of 12-year-old

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man was arrested Friday on sex charges involving a child.
According to Alex City Police Detective Donald McCook, Jose Rolando Alman-Gonzales, 27, is charged with second-degree rape and two counts of sodomy. Alman-Gonzales and the victim, a 12-year-old girl, reportedly would meet each other, which the girl’s parent’s found out about.
McCook said Alman-Gonzales went to the victim’s home to meet her again, but he was stopped by her parents, who called the police.
Alman-Gonzales was taken to the Tallapoosa County Jail following his arrest. McCook reported the suspect is also in the country illegally, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is involved.
