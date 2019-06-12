Meadows, Fritz set for runoff in GOP nomination for House District 74

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The results are in, and there will be a runoff for the GOP nomination for the House District 74 seat.
Charlotte Meadows took 44 percent of the vote with 1218 votes. Michael Fritz took 22 percent of the vote with 618 votes. They will face each other in a runoff on August 27.
“We want to make sure all of our supporters stay with us and we will be reaching out to the supporters of the other candidates that didn’t make it to the runoff and I hope I can win their support," said Meadows. "I’ve got the most experience particularly with issues that affect the state House. I will work to improve education, reduce crime, and improve our economic development and I certainly, I do what I say I’ll do. So I feel like I can win the support of the voters that did not go my way today but I certainly want to thank the ones that did.”
We have reached out to Fritz for comment, but have not heard back from him.
The four other candidates, Jesse Heifner, Daniel Sparkman, Tobias Grant, and Jay King, took, respectively, 12, 11, 7, and 4 percent of the vote.
Democrat Rayford Mack is running unopposed in the general election, set for Nov. 12.
