Meadows, Fritz set for runoff in GOP nomination for House District 74

“We want to make sure all of our supporters stay with us and we will be reaching out to the supporters of the other candidates that didn’t make it to the runoff and I hope I can win their support," said Meadows. "I’ve got the most experience particularly with issues that affect the state House. I will work to improve education, reduce crime, and improve our economic development and I certainly, I do what I say I’ll do. So I feel like I can win the support of the voters that did not go my way today but I certainly want to thank the ones that did.”