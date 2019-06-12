Man in custody after barricading self in Montgomery apartment complex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man is in custody after barricading himself inside an apartment complex.
According to Sgt. David Hicks, around 4 a.m. officers were called to the 600 block of East Patton Avenue after a call related to a domestic dispute. When they arrived, a man barricaded himself inside his residence located in an apartment complex.
Hicks says around 5:40 a.m. the subject peacefully came out of the residence and was taken into custody.
The area of East Patton Avenue between LeBron Road and Wesley Drive was initially closed but has been reopened.
Police say no other information is available for release.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.