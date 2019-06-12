Dry next few days

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After several days of beneficial wet weather, we’ve now come to the end of our rainy pattern.
Drier air will stick around for a few days! Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will dominate Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.
By Saturday, temperatures may return to 90° for some of you, but rain chances still stay low.
Our next shot of rain will arrive Sunday, but there’s no need to cancel any outdoor Father’s Day plans. Showers and storms will be hit-or-miss in nature, so making an indoor back-up option wouldn’t be a bad idea in case one of those storms pop overhead.
Scattered rain chances linger into the middle of next week.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.