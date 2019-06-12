Dry next few days

Will it rain this weekend?

Wednesday Night Update
By Josh Johnson | June 12, 2019 at 4:45 AM CDT - Updated June 12 at 9:47 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After several days of beneficial wet weather, we’ve now come to the end of our rainy pattern.

Drier air will stick around for a few days! Mostly sunny skies and lower humidity will dominate Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday's Forecast
By Saturday, temperatures may return to 90° for some of you, but rain chances still stay low.

Our next shot of rain will arrive Sunday, but there’s no need to cancel any outdoor Father’s Day plans. Showers and storms will be hit-or-miss in nature, so making an indoor back-up option wouldn’t be a bad idea in case one of those storms pop overhead.

Sunday Rain Chance
Scattered rain chances linger into the middle of next week.

7 Day
