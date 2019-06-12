Tallassee Subway robbed at gunpoint by masked suspect

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tallassee Police Department is investigating after an armed robbery at a restaurant Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Genifer Drinkard, a man wearing a mask entered the Subway on Gilmer Ave. at 10:10 p.m. Saturday and robbed the business at gunpoint. He got away with a small amount of currency.
A woman who was working at Subway the night of the robbery said the suspect was wearing a monster mask and put a gun to her head.
Anyone with information in this case should call the Tallassee Police Department at 334-283-6586.
