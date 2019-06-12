Troy names new athletics director

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans have found their man to fill the athletics director vacancy left behind by Jeremy McClain.
Brent Jones has been named the new Troy University Director of Athletics. Jones moves into the position after previously serving as the deputy director of athletics for external operations at Troy for two years.
“I am excited and honored to serve as the next Director of Athletics for Troy University,” said Jones. “Collectively we will work to continue our unparalleled success and momentum across all of our sports and department.”
Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. spoke highly of the school’s new AD.
“At the end of this search process, we realized the best fit for us at this time is Brent Jones. Brent has a record of leadership success at the D-I level, particularly in revenue generation. He was an All-American student-athlete, and he knows TROY University. I am proud to appoint Brent as the 10th AD in our history.”
Troy has set numerous benchmarks during his tenure including record breaking attendance numbers for Troy football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, softball and baseball.
Six of the top eight single-game Troy football crowds have come in the last two seasons, and in 2018 Troy led the Sun Belt Conference in total attendance for the first time in school history.
Jones has secured home-and-home football games with Mississippi State, Memphis, Southern Miss and Western Kentucky while also scheduling guarantee games against Clemson, Tennessee, South Carolina and Kansas State.
Jones joined Troy after spending time at Southern Miss and Georgia Southern. He is the 10th athletics director in school history.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.