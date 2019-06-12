Woman recalls moment of triple-fatal south Ala. crash

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The two vehicles collided with such force it startled not only Ellizabeth George’s daughter but also their family pet. “Even the cat jumped," George recalled.
The family lives mere yards from the site where three people died along Highway 55 in Covington County Monday afternoon.
“I’ve lost sleep over this since this happened," George admitted.
Alabama State Troopers say 18-year old Joseph Cameron Worley, of Red Level, lost control of his Chevy Camaro while traveling north on Highway 55. For some reason, he veered into the southbound lanes and collided with a white Nissan Pathfinder close to mile marker 40.
Troopers said a family of five was traveling south from Dallas, Georgia. While it’s not clear where they were headed, Hwy. 55 is a busy thoroughfare for vacationers going to the beach.
Troopers identified the woman killed in the Pathfinder as 35-year old Landie Romulus. An unnamed 8-year-old child also died. Romulus’ husband and two other children remain hospitalized at regional hospitals.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Romulus family.
“As of now, speed looks like it’s going to be one of the main contributing factors," said Trooper Sgt. Drew Brooks.
Hwy. 55, which stretches from Georgiana to Andalusia, is essentially an interstate in this part of south Alabama. There are no medians, and folks just seem to whiz by. It’s the very thing Brooks wishes drivers wouldn’t do. The speed limit fluctuates between 55 and 65.
'"It is a full time job for us to combat aggressive driving and speeding," Brooks explained.
“Just the other day, my mother-in-law videotaped people speeding through here and she was here a good 15 minutes before she could get out," George explained.
At Palmer and Sons Towing in Andalusia, the Pathfinder and Camaro sit side-by-side in the shed; broken, totaled and deadly reminders of what happened a few miles away.
Elizabeth George says even though she didn’t know the people who died, she plans to do her part to remember them. She added a flower to the collection already planted at the crash scene.
”And it scares me," George added.
One collision, three fatalities, a preventable tragedy. The lives of two families have been altered forever.
