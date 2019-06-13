Andalusia man charged after high speed chase

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Andalusia man is facing charges after police say he led them on a high-speed chase, even hitting one of their patrol vehicles.
According to the Andalusia Police Department, Joe Mitchell Dorsey, 36, is charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless endangerment, attempted assault second degree, possession of control substance, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol.
Police say the chase began around 7:50 p.m. and went in and out of the Andalusia City limits. During the chase, the suspect struck a patrol car, but the officer was uninjured. He also threw items out of the vehicle which were later determined to be narcotics.
The chase ended, police say, at the Sunset Inn Motel where the driver fled on foot towards the Old Mexico Restaurant. The driver was apprehended shortly after inside the restaurant.
Dorsey was taken to the Covington County Jail under a $197,500 bond.
