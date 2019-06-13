Comfortably cool night ahead!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - What a treat! It was an absolutely beautiful Thursday across central and south Alabama... sunshine dominated the sky and humidity levels remained low. High temperatures today climbed into the low 80s for the coolest spots, but even the warmer towns near 90° didn’t feel super humid!
Tonight, lows may dip into the 50s for some, making it the coolest morning we’ve had in about a month. Normally, lows are in the upper 60s, so tomorrow morning will be a treat.
Sunshine continues Friday and partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday with dry conditions in place. Moisture will slowly start returning as heat grows, spiking temperatures to around 90 degrees by Saturday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday, not widespread but enough coverage to have to pay attention if you have outdoor plans. Wetter weather hangs tight into the early part of next week.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.