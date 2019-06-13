Biscuits clinch fifth consecutive playoff berth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits have clinched a spot in the Southern League Playoffs with their 4-2 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts Thursday.
The Biscuits (41-25) have clinched a playoff spot in the first half of the season for the first time in franchise history.
Montgomery entered Thursday night’s game with a 4.5 game lead over Chattanooga, needing just one win to clinch after winning the first game of the series 7-1 Wednesday night.
Josh Lowe opened the scoring for the Biscuits in the first inning with a solo shot. Then, with two outs, it was Brett Sullivan coming in clutch driving home another run to push the Butter and Blue out to a 2-0 lead.
Lowe grounded into a double play in the bottom half of the fifth, but David Rodriguez scored on the play to make it 3-0 in favor of the good guys. After Chattanooga pulled to within one run in the top of the sixth, Robbie Tenerowicz made it a two-run game again with his RBI single to score Sullivan.
Sullivan led the team with three hits in four at-bats. Tristan Gray also contributed a multi-hit effort with two hits in four trips to the plate.
Phoenix Sanders closed the door on the Lookouts, recording his seventh save of the season. Riley O’Brien picked up the win, tossing five strong innings, striking out nine Chattanooga hitters.
The Southern League All-Star Game is next Tuesday. The Biscuits will be sending seven players to that game played in Biloxi, Mississippi at MGM Park.
Montgomery’s fifth consecutive playoff berth is a franchise record.
