2 charged with attempted murder after Prattville shooting

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery men have been arrested and charged after shots were fired into a vehicle at a Prattville apartment complex.
According to the Prattville Police Department, L’Dontay Garrison and De’Coriyon Taylor have been charged with attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. The U.S. Marshall’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted PPD in the Thursday arrests.
On May 31, officers responded to Victoria Place Apartments in reference to a report of multiple shots fired. According to police, the victims stated they were sitting in their vehicle when two men fired numerous rounds at them using a high powered rifle. They then fled the scene in a red Ford Mustang.
Police identified Garrison and Taylor as suspects after an investigation into the shooting. Following their arrest, they were taken to the Autauga County Metro Jail. They are being held on $260,000 worth of bonds.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.