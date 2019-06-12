Conceptual design approved for Protective Stadium at BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting a closer look at what the Protective Stadium at the BJCC will look like.
The BJCC tells us this is just a conceptual design, which means it isn’t anywhere close to what the final stadium will look like.
But this design needed to be approved by the Birmingham Design Review Committee in order to award the mass grading bid and get some dirt moving.
Now that it’s approved, the BJCC is closer to awarding a bid, which will happen June 19.
Work would then begin 30 to 60 days after that.
