Crenshaw County murder case gone cold but maybe not for long

RUTLEDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Starting from the ground up, new Crenshaw County Sheriff Terry Mears is rebuilding a case after it hit a brick wall with the previous administration.
“I actually have what I consider to be a full case file now," said Mears.
The process has been meticulous, slow but the right approach considering some in this town of 450 are beginning to lose faith the Earl Cosby murder will ever be solved.
“With all the evidence turned over to us - we have now - we’re laying the foundation," said Mears.
“In his later years he would do anything for anybody," said Earl Cosby’s son Brent Cosby.
Brent Cosby has had three years to deal with his emotions of losing his dad, a father he idolized.
“Time was robbed from me but time was also robbed from his grandchildren and great grandchildren," he said.
Brent and his mom found his body inside the office on the night of June 13, 2016. Earl Cosby was shot to death.
“It’s still as fresh emotionally today as it was three years ago," said Cosby.
While many believe it will be a tall order to solve a case that’s growing colder by the day, Rutledge Mayor Steve Phillips is not among them.
“I think between him and his investigators and with the community support, you know like I said, somebody is going to have to know something to call," said Phillips.
There is a light on outside of Mr. Cosby’s small metal office. That’s by design. The family says it will remain burning until someone is arrested.
And so another year will likely pass without a resolution in the murder. This is also another year Earl Cosby will not be able to celebrate another birthday with his family. He would’ve have turned 81 in March.
The reward money is $10,000. The Cosby family says that amount will likely increase in the coming months.
Earl Cosby was also a military veteran.
Anyone with information in this case should call the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Department at 334-335-4850.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.