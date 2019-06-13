DA: ‘Monster’ who robbed, kidnapped Montgomery woman convicted

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of the three suspects charged in a 2016 Montgomery kidnapping and attempted murder case has been convicted and will soon learn his fate, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey,
Kerstin Reese was found guilty Thursday of attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree criminal mischief in the Sept. 6, 2016 abduction of a Montgomery woman.
“The senseless and horrendous ordeal this violent criminal put this victim through is absolutely heartless, and he deserves the harshest possible penalty," Bailey said.
The investigation found that Reese and two others burst into the victim’s home. Armed with guns, the trio robbed the woman of jewelry and electronics.
Not satisfied to simply rob their victim, Bailey said they put a blanket over her head, forced her into the trunk of her car, then stole it and fled the area to an abandoned house. Once they’d arrived, the DA says the suspects took the victim inside, took her clothes, and threatened to sexually assault her.
Afterward, Bailey said the woman was put back in the trunk, then driven 15 miles to a field in Pintlala where the suspects beat and strangled her until she passed out.
As the sun came up, the woman regained consciousness and managed to escape from the trunk of her abandoned car. She found her way to Mosley’s Store where she got help from the store’s owner.
As the victim was being helped, the DA says surveillance video showed the suspects driving right past her as she talked with people at the store. The suspects then rushed back to the woman’s abandoned car, set it on fire and fled back to Montgomery, Bailey said.
Reese will be sentenced on July 9 before Judge James Anderson. Bailey said he faces 99 years or life in prison because of two prior felony convictions for burglary and theft.
"I am proud that my office was successful in convicting this monster, and we will be seeking a life sentence to ensure that he is never released back on the streets of our city,” Bailey said.
The other two suspects are still awaiting trial.
