Father and son serve to mend lives at Alabama hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Father’s Day is a time to honor the man most important in a child’s life, and a chance to reflect on his legacy.
For Dr. Winn Mathews, that man is Dr. John Mathews, his dad. Both are General Surgeons at Princeton Baptist Medical Center, located on the west side of the city of Birmingham. It is not considered the glamorous side of town, but that hasn’t stopped this father and son duo, who are serving people and a community.
“I believe I had a calling from God to be a general surgeon,” said John. “I started working at Princeton Baptist back in the 1970′s, and now I am the Chief of Staff. It is a great place to work and serve. And now my son is working right along side with me at our practice. It is just incredible.”
With Father’s Day being Sunday, June 16, the Mathews are sharing their story and their relationship, both personally and professionally as they reflect on what matters most to them.
