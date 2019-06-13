Florida man with half a head charged with attempted murder

(RNN) - Florida's "half-head man," famous for the mugshot taken after he was arrested several years ago, is in trouble with the law again.
Carlos Rodriguez, 31, allegedly set his mattress on fire, and was charged last Monday with arson and attempted murder.
His court-appointed attorney asked for a postponement of his bond hearing because "he may have mental issues."
Miami firefighters rushed to the duplex where he lives on Monday and said the mattress was purposely set on fire, which endangered the lives and safety of his two next-door neighbors, according to a report.
Rodriguez made the news in 2010 when another set of mugshots were published worldwide after he was arrested for allegedly soliciting a prostitute. He made a YouTube video and revealed that his nickname is "Halfy."
In the video, he said he hit a pole while he was driving under the influence and landed on his head after he was thrown through the windshield. Doctors fused his skull back together.
"Drinking and driving, drugness [sic] and driving, No good, kids, no good." he said.
