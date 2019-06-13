Gatorade names Montgomery Academy athlete state’s top soccer player

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tara Katz scored 225 goals for Montgomery Academy in her career. Mallory Pugh scored a goal for the U.S. in their 13-0 victory over Thailand in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
What do they have in common? Both women won Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year for their respective state. Pugh won the award for Colorado in 2015, while Gatorade announced Katz as the 2018-19 Gatorade Alabama Girls Soccer Player of the Year on Thursday.
She is the first person from Montgomery Academy to win this award.
Katz led the Eagles to their third straight state championship back in May. The senior forward scored 66 goals on the season, along with 28 assists. She is also a three-time State Tournament MVP and five-time First Team All-State selection.
The award recognizes not only athletic success, but also academic achievements and community involvement.
Off the field, Katz was a class representative for the student-led honor council and volunteered with Montgomery Academy’s H.E.A.R.T. Community service club. In the classroom, she maintained an A average.
On top of winning the state award, Katz is now eligible for Gatorade’s National Player of the Year honor.
Katz is turning in her cardinal and navy for orange and white. Beginning this fall, she will be playing soccer for the University of Tennessee on an athletic scholarship.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.