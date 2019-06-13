Huntingdon College announces new athletic director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Huntingdon College athletics has a new leader, the school’s president announced on Thursday.
“Eric Levanda has provided steady, detail-oriented leadership for the Huntingdon athletic department for the past 13 years,” said Huntingdon College President J. Cameron West. “He understands and support Huntingdon’s uniqueness as a member of NCAA Division III, and he has been a champion at Huntingdon for upholding the principles of sportsmanship of the USA South Athletic Conference.”
Levanda has been promoted to Director of Athletics after serving in the Huntingdon athletic department for more than a decade.
He is replacing Mike Turk who has served as head football coach at Huntingdon since 2004, adding on the responsibility of athletic director in 2013. Turk will continue as head football coach and will now serve as Associate Director of Athletics.
Turk said he is excited about the future of Huntingdon Athletics with Levanda taking control of the program.
In his roles as Director of Operations and Associate Director of Athletics, Levanda has watched the athletic program grow from 10 sports to 18 sports.
“I have seen the athletic department, as well as the college, grow in so many ways since 2006, including the addition of sports and facility upgrades," said Levanda. "The one thing that hasn’t changed year-after-year is interacting with and watching the Huntingdon students grow.”
Levanda said he is honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve Huntingdon in this new capacity.
“The connections made while they (the students) are on campus and the ones that continue when they leave campus, truly endear Huntingdon to me," Levanda added. "I look forward to furthering that experience as the Director of Athletics.”
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.