Police: Suspect charged with robbing elderly women

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested after two elderly women were robbed and the home of one was burglarized, according to police.
Tuskegee Assistant Chief of Police Loyd Jenkins said the first robbery occurred on May 26 in the parking lot of a church. The suspect approached the woman and took personal property from her.
Jenkins said the second robbery happened on Saturday in the 2300 block of Alabama Ave. The victim reported the suspect forced his way into her home and took personal property from her.
Police arrested Derrick Carter in the crimes. He is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of burglary. He is being held in the Macon County Jail.
