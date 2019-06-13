River Region re-housing program works to provide homes for homeless

“MACH would pay the first month's rent and security deposit to get the client moved in, and also pay the utility deposits to get the utilities turned on, and any back utilities they may have owed to Alabama Power or what-not. Then the client pays for the second month, then the third month we pay, the client pays the fourth month, we pay the fifth month, then after that the client should be on their feet strong enough to handle the rent every month on their own,” explained Aitken.