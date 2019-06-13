Smart neighborhood coming to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Imagine being able to control all of the appliances, outlets, and lights in your home with just the sound of your voice. In Auburn, home builders are making that a reality.
The house may look like your ordinary home, but it has a few features that make it different than what you might normally see. It is a smart home. It’s one of 51 smart homes that will be in the Northwoods community, Auburn’s first smart home neighborhood. The home is the result of a partnership between Alabama Power and Holland Homes to create an Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood®
Each smart home is designed with enhanced energy efficiency measures to improve how they function and smart technologies that provide greater security and let residents run their households with ease.
“The HVAC is really efficient, the water heater is super efficient, energy efficient windows, the insulation is really good,” said Robert Melvin of Holland Homes.
All homes include a Vivint Smart Home system with voice-activated security, smart locks, lights, cameras and a garage door control, as well as a Google Home smart speaker and Nest Learning thermostat.
“You can walk in and say, ‘Hey Google, I’m home,’ and the blinds will open, your favorite song will turn on, the coffee pot will turn on, it might feed the dog for you in that moment,” Melvin said.
Holland Homes officials say that they hope to have all homes built and on the market within the next year. Demos are held at the home every Wednesday and Sunday at 5 p.m. to show potential buyers how the smart features operate.
