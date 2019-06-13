Corrosive materials extinguished inside FedEx truck at distribution plant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery firefighters, including a FedEx HAZMAT team, were on the scene at the FedEx distribution plant on Highway 331 South.
Montgomery Fire/Rescue Capt. Jason Cupps said crews found a FedEx 18-wheeler with smoke visible. Cupps said FedEx employees informed them that the trailer contained corrosive materials inside.
HAZMAT teams located the burning material inside and extinguished the fire using dry chemical extinguishers.
Several fire trucks and a paramedic crews responded to the location at around 6 p.m. Cupps said all personnel who entered the “Hot Zone” were decontaminated.
