TBI raids 'violent’ kidnapping suspect’s Ala. home, believes there are more victims

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - New details have emerged in the investigation of a Cullman County truck driver.
The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office confirms the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched the home of Roy Michel Nellsch in Logan on Wednesday.
Agents have not disclosed what they found. However, our NBC affiliate in Nashville reports that a large amount of bloody women’s underwear was found inside his truck.
Nellsch was arrested and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping in Montgomery County, Tennessee on May 22. Agents called it a “violent interaction” from with the woman later escaped.
The victim said Nellsch picked her up when she ran out of gas, struck her with a gun, handcuffed her, and said he was going to rape her and keep her for days. The woman said she managed to slip out of the handcuffs, escape from his truck, then contact police.
Investigators believe Nellsch has additional victims out there and hope they come forward.
If you’ve had any contact with Nellsch, you’re urged to call I-800-TBI-FIND.
