14-year-old charged in shooting of Columbus 9-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old has been charged in connection to the shooting of a 9-year-old on Andrea Dr. in Columbus.
Police arrived to the scene of the 700 block of Andrea Dr. to find the 9-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Family members say the shot entered his stomach and pierced the boy’s liver, kidney, spine and colon.
Family members also say he was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment before being transferred to Egelston’s Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. They say he is currently in stable condition.
The 14-year-old suspect is facing charges of aggravated battery, two counts of reckless conduct, possession of a pistol or revolver by a person under the age of 18 and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
He will make a court appearance at a later date.
