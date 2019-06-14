Alabama site makes nation’s ’11 most endangered places’ list

Located in north Mobile County, Mount Vernon Arsenal was established in early the 19th century and was in almost continuous occupation for over 200 years. The first use of the site is recorded before the War of 1812, by the U.S. Army as a cantonment for Fort Stoddard (1800-1811) on the Mobile River and as the southernmost border of the Federal Road, a key international border presence during the earliest formal movement to produce permanent national military defense facilities. The site was later used in the construction of a federal arsenal in 1828 and many of those buildings remain today.