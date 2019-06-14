‘Backwoods Bandit’ arrested after weeks of south Ala. burglaries

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama suspect dubbed the “Backwoods Bandit” has been arrested, but the sheriff’s office warns the investigation is “far from over.”
Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said deputies arrested Matthew Cobb at his home in Conecuh County Thursday.
Turman said the suspect had been on the run for weeks after a rash of burglaries in Covington, Conecuh, and Escambia counties. Cobb has apparently been camping at multiple spots close to the Conecuh River.
His arrest didn’t come without incident.
Cobb locked himself in the attic of the Brooklyn Road home and refused to come out. After several hours, a tactical team forced him to surrender after firing six rounds of teargas into the space.
Photos from the sheriff’s office showed multiple officers taking a shirtless Cobb from the residence. One photo also showed some of the man’s siezed property that included items such as batteries, a handgun, liquor, shotgun shells and medical supplies.
Uninjured, Cobb was taken to the Conecuh County Jail where he is being help for a parole violation.
A hold has been placed on him and he will eventually be taken to the Covington County Jail to face charges in that jurisdiction.
Turman said other people are involved in the burglaries and “we expect arrests soon.”
The sheriff urged residents, especially those with outlying homes, old farm places, hunting camps or other property that’s not regularly visited to check and secure their property.
