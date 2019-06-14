Dothan PD doubling security at next Foster Fest

“The Dothan Police Department and the Dothan Downtown Redevelopment Authority (DDRA) met Wednesday morning to discuss several issues related to last Friday night’s Foster Fest event. Dothan police arrested nine individuals for fighting, seven of which were juveniles. Police and DDRA officials are committed to making this a safe event for all residents and visitors to enjoy. Immediate steps are being taken to prevent disorderly activity in the future. City officials will assign more police officers to work the event as well as increasing safety measures such as video surveillance, undercover police officers and increased security lighting.” - Jamie Bienvenu – Executive Director