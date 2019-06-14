Doesn’t get much better than this!

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After an unseasonably cool start to our Friday, we have settled into the 80s across much of central and south Alabama. Sunshine is dominating and there is barely any moisture to speak of in our atmosphere; compared to the normal heat and humidity we deal with this time of year, today’s weather is a gem. So does it stick around much longer?
Tonight remains mostly clear. Temperatures will be slightly below average, but they won’t get a low as the 50s from this morning... at our coolest point mostly towns will dip into the low/mid 60s by sunrise Saturday.
Temperatures will start to climb this weekend, and moisture starts to builds back in from the south. Highs Saturday will top out around 90°, and you will notice it is a bit on the muggier side.
As the moisture ramps up, we’ll get some rain - concentrated in far southern counties - but most of the showers and storms we see are very isolated. 9 out of 10 people will not see any wet weather Saturday.
By Father’s Day, we do see the continued increase in rain coverage... it’s not a washout, but a more active radar is expected Sunday. If you have yard work to do, go with Saturday as your outside day.
A warm and somewhat wet pattern will linger into much of next week with daily rounds of scattered rain and storms returning.
