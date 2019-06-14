Food for Thought 6/13

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.
If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
HIGH SCORES
Elane’s Kitchen (1679 Oak St.): 99
Jozettie’s Cupcakes (1404 S. Decatur St.): 99
Burger King (6621 Atlanta Hwy.): 99
Sally T’s Cafe & Cupcakes (3444 Atlanta Hwy.): 98
LaRue’s Ice Cream & Sandwich Parlor (2826 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 98
LOW SCORES
New Ocean Buffet (5831 Atlanta Hwy.): 76
Priority Items: Raw eggs, raw tuna on buffet at improper temperature; Mold in ice machine; No sanitizer in dishwasher; Chemicals, medicine too close to food T
Lower Wetumpka Food Mart (2440 Lower Wetumpka Rd.): 79
Priority Items: Mold in ice machine; No food thermometer
Coliseum Food Mart (2090 Coliseum Blvd.): 89
Priority Item: Mold in soda nozzles
Red’s Little School House (20 Gardner Rd.) 88
Priority Items: No hot water (since corrected); Potato salad at improper temperature
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.