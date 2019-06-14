Grant helps build Elmore County medical center, create 50 jobs

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Improving medical services and adding nearly 50 jobs, that’s the goal of a $150,000 grand awarded to Elmore County Friday, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office.
The money will help provide infrastructure for River Region Medical Center, a 32,000-square-foot complex set to be built in Wetumpka. It will be located next to Lowe’s Home Improvement on Highway 231.
The county will use the Community Development Block Grant, or CDBG funds, to bring water, sewer services, and drainage improvements to the facility.
“Alabamians need and deserve quality health-care options within a suitable distance of where they live,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to assist this project to improve the availability of medical services in Elmore County.”
The facility will have 50 exam rooms, a physical therapy suite and a pharmacy. It will also have offices for 15 physicians.
The money is being administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, or ADECA, and is being made available through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.