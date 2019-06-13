Huntsville gas station manager fends off would-be robber in elephant hat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An overnight robbery attempt at a gas station took an unexpected turn.
Huntsville police say a woman walked into the Texaco at 4200 Bob Wallace Ave. just after midnight Wednesday. Her clothing style was quite distinctive, as she was wearing an elephant hat.
The clerk told officers that she walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun and demanded all of the money in the register.
The manager, Monzir Hafiz, was also behind the counter while the offender was demanding the money.
He moved close to the woman with the pistol and grabbed it out of her hands. She ran out of the store and continued running out of the parking lot. Officers recovered her gun and turned it in to evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
Police later identified her. Her name has not been released.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.