Kitten trapped in Alabama water well; Family desperate for help

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family in Elmore County is desperate for the community’s help rescuing a kitten that fell down an old water well pipe at their home.
Thomas and Jami Edwards of the Elmore Community say at this point, they are desperate. On Thursday, the couple and their children heard the cries of a kitten coming from their back yard. Excited, they went to find the little one.
What they found, wasn’t something they were prepared for; A kitten’s cries echoing from underground and its anxious mother calling for it nearby.
According to Thomas, when their home was switched over from well water to the county water system, they removed an old well house. After its removal, the pipe leading to the well was left behind. They ended up putting a storage shed over the existing well pipe.
“We never thought in a million years something would end up in the well pipe.” Jami said.
The kitten, which Jami says they now consider an extended member of their cat family, remains in the well.
The couple tried some rescue organizations in the area for some assistance. They’ve even tried the local fire department, but even they weren’t sure what they could do.
The problem is the depth of the well.
“We put a rope over 100 feet in length and didn’t reach the bottom,” Jami said.
The Thomas’ aren’t sure how far down the well goes. Despite this, they are begging the community for help.
“At this point, we will do whatever we can to get the kitten out,” Jami explained.
If you think you or your company can help rescue this kitten, the Edwards’ ask that you reach out to them. Their email is ThomasEdwards194@gmail.com.
