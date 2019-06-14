Man, woman injured in Gibbs Drive shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.
Sgt. David Hicks says officers responded to to the 1900 block of Gibbs Drive where they were told a man and woman had been shot. However, neither victim was at the scene, instead officers were told they had been transported to two different hospitals in private vehicles.
Hicks says both the man and woman are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
