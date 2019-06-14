Raccoon possibly with rabies reported at Westgate Park

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police officers were called to Westgate Park Friday morning for a report on a suspicious animal.
A raccoon was on the bike trail acting confused and disoriented. It was moving slowly and had difficulty walking.
Dothan Police say these are all signs of rabies. Officers were able to collar the raccoon with a piece of rope and it was turned over to animal control.
Remember to vaccinate your pets, pay attention to your surroundings, and report any animal that shows signs of rabies.
For more information on the signs and symptoms of rabies, and tips for prevention, visit www.cdc.gov/rabies.
