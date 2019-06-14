Second man charged in Troy restaurant shooting

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police have arrested and charged a second man in a restaurant shooting from Sunday.
Christopher Jarquis Guice of Troy was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle/building.
Guice, 27, is the older brother of 26-year-old Alex Ladarius White, who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting that happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday at a restaurant in the 100 block of U.S. 231 North.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, one victim, a 22-year-old man, was hit multiple times in the lower leg after several rounds were fired into the vehicle he was sitting in. He was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, then he was taken to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment.
A second victim, a 23-year-old man, was grazed across his stomach and sustained minor injuries. He did not immediately seek medical treatment.
According to police, White and the 22-year-old victim argued at another location before the shooting. White was taken to the Pike County Jail where his bond was set at $100,000. Guice was also transported to the Pike County Jail under a $125,000 bond.
The Troy Police Department is continuing to investigate.
