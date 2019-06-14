'Stop the Violence Listening Session’ draws big crowd

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thursday, Macon County residents made their voices heard regarding violence happening in their community. The conversation was part of a special listening session aimed at bringing everyone together to identify the problems and come up with possible solutions.
Norma Jackson has lived in Macon County for more than 60 years.
“This is not the Tuskegee I grew up in. Things have changed,” said Jackson.
As a resident she’s concerned with crime plaguing the community. This prompted her to attend the “Stop The Violence Listening Session.” The program was hosted by the Tuskegee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the Macon County Board Of Education.
“When the village is sick, we don’t raise healthy children. I’m here to see what I can do as an elder of this community to this village to help create some positive change,” said Jackson.
There was standing room only at the Macon County Board of Education Transportation Center where the event was held. Dozens of residents talked about what they believe is behind the problems and what needs to be done to solve it.
There were a number of city and county leaders along with law enforcement on hand listening.
“We keep putting Band-Aids on symptoms instead of digging deeper for root causes," said Jackson. “There are all kind of external factors.”
Thirteen-year-old Cheryl Harden was one of the youngest wanting to be part of this conversation.
“I can get to my peers to help out the community to stop the violence,” said Harden.
After this, organizers hope to continue the conversation going with more sessions.
“Hopefully the community leaders will be able to take those ideas and those feeling and run with them," said Stephanie Lov Newman, president ff the Tuskegee Alumnae Chapter Of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.
