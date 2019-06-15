4 arrested in east AL drug bust

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were arrested in east Alabama as part of a drug bust.
Thursday morning around 1 a.m., Lee County SWAT executed a search warrant in the 4000 block of Lee Road 175 in Salem as a result of a multi-jurisdictional state and federal investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl.
The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, comprised of members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies recovered eight pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, approximately 1 gallon of GHB, assorted U.S. currency, a shotgun, and assorted drug paraphernalia. This search warrant resulted in the arrests of four individuals. Those individuals are:
1. Kenneth Blake Muldrew (37) charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine and Heroin)
2. Brandon Lee Hayes (43) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
3. Pamula Thomas Gentry (63) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
4. Cynthia Brown Jones (64) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Muldrew is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $100,000.00 bond. Hayes, Gentry, and Jones have been released on a $2,500.00 bond each.
Several assisting agencies included the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (Ga.), Harris County Sheriff’s Office (Ga.), and the Auburn Police Department.
This case is still under investigation and anyone that may have information in regard to this crime is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.
