4 arrested in east AL drug bust

The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, comprised of members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies recovered eight pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, approximately 1 gallon of GHB, assorted U.S. currency, a shotgun, and assorted drug paraphernalia. This search warrant resulted in the arrests of four individuals. Those individuals are: