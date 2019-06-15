4 arrested in east AL drug bust

4 arrested in east AL drug bust
Several law enforcement agencies conducted a drug bust Thursday in which several illegal drugs and paraphernalia were recovered. (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA Staff | June 14, 2019 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 9:25 PM

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four people were arrested in east Alabama as part of a drug bust.

Thursday morning around 1 a.m., Lee County SWAT executed a search warrant in the 4000 block of Lee Road 175 in Salem as a result of a multi-jurisdictional state and federal investigation into the illegal trafficking and sale of methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl.

The Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force, comprised of members of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies recovered eight pounds of methamphetamine, 100 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 100 grams of marijuana, approximately 1 gallon of GHB, assorted U.S. currency, a shotgun, and assorted drug paraphernalia. This search warrant resulted in the arrests of four individuals. Those individuals are:

1. Kenneth Blake Muldrew (37) charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Methamphetamine and Heroin)

Kenneth Blake Muldrew is charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking
Kenneth Blake Muldrew is charged with two counts of Drug Trafficking (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

2. Brandon Lee Hayes (43) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brandon Lee Hayes is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brandon Lee Hayes is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

3. Pamula Thomas Gentry (63) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Pamula Thomas Gentry is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Pamula Thomas Gentry is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)

4. Cynthia Brown Jones (64) charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Cynthia Brown Jones is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Cynthia Brown Jones is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Source: lee County Sheriff's Office)

Muldrew is currently being held in the Lee County Detention Facility on a $100,000.00 bond. Hayes, Gentry, and Jones have been released on a $2,500.00 bond each.

Several assisting agencies included the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (Ga.), Harris County Sheriff’s Office (Ga.), and the Auburn Police Department.

This case is still under investigation and anyone that may have information in regard to this crime is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.