Families hope for answers in ongoing homicide probes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two Montgomery families who have had loved ones touched by senseless acts of violence are pushing for help to get justice.
Alvin Rollins dreads driving along Zelda Road.
"My grandson died here. He went into a coma and never came out,” said Rollins.
According to Montgomery police, 18-year-old Chauncey Blackburn Jr. was shot when one or more suspects in an unknown vehicle fired at him as he was traveling along Zelda. His family says the most painful part is since February 2018, no arrest have been made.
"They are still walking around and they do not need to be walking around. Montgomery is too small for somebody not to know what is going on,” said Chauncey Blackburn Sr.
Those who love Chauncey Jr. say they will remember him as a hardworking young man who loved basketball and had big dreams.
"He had plans to go into the Air Force. He had a future as an architect and now that is gone,” said Rollins.
A day doesn’t go by where Deidre Coleman doesn’t think about her son.
"That big smile of his, I miss it,” said Coleman.
Feb. 24, 2019, is when the mother’s worst fears came to pass.
"Never in a million years I was looking for that call saying somebody had killed my child,” said Coleman.
Deidra says her 25-year-old son Dometrius Coleman was attending a party and was shot and killed on South Holt Street. MPD confirms at this point no arrest have been made as investigation continues.
"We are just wanting answers. We need justice,” said Coleman.
With three grandsons left to grow up without their father, Coleman is pleading that anyone with information to come forward.
"It is my family today, but it could be theirs tomorrow,” said Coleman.
Police ask individuals with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
