Weekend remains warm as humidity slowly returns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s not very often we get tons of sunshine, low dew points and temps are that at or slight below average in June. We saw that trifecta yesterday, but unfortunately all good things do come to an end. Today will be the beginning of our transition back to heat and humidity.
After a comfortable start to the morning (most spots dipped into the 60s) our Saturday forecast looks to be bright and quiet.
Temperatures will top out near either side of 90° by later this afternoon, and moisture will start to build back into our atmosphere thanks to a southerly breeze. You’ll see a few clouds from time to time...
You will notice it is a bit on the muggier side because of the wind’s direction, but overall it’s dry day with only a 10% coverage of rain in far southern portions of Alabama. Simply put, 9 out of 10 people will not see rain today.
As moisture values ramp up, we’ll get some wet weather that starts to build back in across the region. By Sunday, most of the showers and storms we see are very isolated; Father’s Day will feature a few rumbles, but it’s definitely not a washout!
If you compare Saturday to Sunday, temperatures are almost identical. The latter half of the weekend does have a higher coverage of rain... even with that being said, there are plenty of people who won’t see one drop of rain either afternoon.
A warm and somewhat wet pattern will linger into much of next week with daily rounds of scattered rain and storms returning.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.