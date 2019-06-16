Auburn man killed in tractor-trailer crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Auburn man was killed in a traffic crash just after midnight Sunday.
According to ALEA Cpl. Jess Thornton, the crash happened at 12:07 a.m. on Interstate 85 near the 23 mile marker, about one mile north of Shorter. James Wilson Nunn, 56, was killed when the 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee he was driving was hit by a 2000 Sterling tractor-trailer.
Thornton said Nunn was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
