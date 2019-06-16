Car issue leads to woman injured, pillar hit at Prattville’s Ollie’s

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A car ran into the Ollie’s store in Prattville Saturday, crashing into one of the building’s pillars.
According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, a preliminary investigation shows a car had an issue that kept it from stopping. The driver got out of the vehicle while it was still moving, and the back wheel ran over her leg.
Thompson said the woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The car hit the pillar and knocked out the stucco around it; the steel beam remains secure, though, and there was no structural damage.
Photos show the damage to the pillar and the woman’s vehicle.
